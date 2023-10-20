An adhesive product manufacturer has expanded into new premises.

Walther Strong has moved from premises in Stamford to a 10,000 sq ft refurbished premises in Autumn Park Industrial Estate, in Dysart Road, Grantham.

Fred Dunn, of Walther Strong, said: “Our latest challenge is capturing opportunity through continuous innovative products that are focused on solving common construction problems, leading to this constant expansion.

Tom Ridge (left) and Fred Dunn (right).

“We primarily manufacture tapes and adhesives within the construction industry with bespoke items being made upon request.

“We outgrew our current premises in just two years and needed somewhere suitable for our needs.

“Autumn Park is a great location and a great place to continue to develop and grow the wonderful team we have.

“We have expanded our staff by 300 per cent and continue to be on the lookout for dynamic, driven individuals who have a keen aptitude for sales and lead generation within the construction sector.”

The company was first established in 2019, starting with two product lines.

It has now grown to have a catalogue of products with 40 pages.

Tom Ridge, of Paloma Capital which owns the industrial estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Walther Strong to the estate and wish them all the best for their continued expansion.

“They are the latest occupier to move in since our acquisition and refurbishment of the estate – it is really pleasing to see our faith in this excellent location and subsequent investment generating new business occupation.”

A meet and greet campaign is due to be held this month, where people can view its products, demo areas and also enjoy food provided by Watkins.

To book a slot for this, call 01780 437222.