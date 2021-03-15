Adopt an iconic red phone box in the Grantham area

Communities are being invited to adopt an iconic red phone box for £1.

Whether they fancy turning it into a miniature library, a museum or a defibrillator store, communities can 'adopt' an iconic red phone box for £1.

A number of boxes are available for adoption in villages in the Grantham area.

A book exchange is another popular re-use for old phone boxes (45153471)

The first red phone boxes appeared in 1926, but most of these and the more modern glass kiosks have been retired from service as people rely on mobile phones.

Since 2008, 784 phone boxes in the East Midlands have been taken on by their communities, but several remain available.

In the Grantham area these can be found in Belton, Lenton, Edenham, Grimsthorpe, Swinstead, Folkingham, Pickworth, Aslackby, Braceby.

Sarah Walker from BT said the 'Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme makes it possible for communities to keep their phone box while giving it a new purpose.

“Thousands of communities have already come up with a fantastic array of ideas to re-use their beloved local phone box," she said.

BT will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in modern glass phone boxes, a potentially life-saving conversion.

Sarah, BT Enterprise unit director for the Midlands, added: “With most people now using mobile phones, it’s led to a huge drop in the number of calls made from payphones. At the same time, mobile coverage has improved significantly in recent years due to investment in masts, particularly in rural areas.

“We’re currently rationalising our payphone estate to make it fit for the future, and the ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme makes it possible for local communities in the East Midlands to retain their local phone box, with a refreshed purpose for the community.

“Thousands of communities have already come up with a fantastic array of ideas to re-use their beloved local phone box. Applying is quick and easy and we’re always happy to speak to communities about adopting our phone boxes.”

Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a parish council, community council or town council. Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land. BT will continue to provide electricity (if already in place) to power the light for adopted phone boxes, free of charge.

For further details on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk, go to www.bt.com/adopt where application forms and information can be found.