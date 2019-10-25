Adult gaming centre plans to move into current Empire clothing shop in Grantham

A planning application to relocate an adults gaming centre into a popular clothing store in Grantham has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

‘Cashino’ adult gaming centre has requested to change the use of the ground floor at 29/30 St Peters Hill, premises currently occupied by men’s clothing specialist Empire Formal Tailor.

The new venue will replace the existing Cashino unit at 54 High Street, which is due to close imminently.