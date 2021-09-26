Members from an adult colouring group were reunited last week.

Colouring fans meet up at Grantham Library on a weekly basis with other colourists to share ideas and techniques or simply just chat while they colour.

The sessions were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adult mindful colouring group (51465044)

Expert colourist Abbirose Adey leads the classes and said it is more than just a colouring group. She added: “The group is thrilled to be back; it has been greatly missed by its members. It has become more than ‘just a colouring group’, more of a haven to relax, share our joys and worries and create colourful masterpieces at the same time. It is a very welcoming group, who would love to see more colourists join - whether on an adhoc or regular basis.”

Charlotte Harris, library team leader added: “We are delighted to have some of our wonderful events back up and running in the library following a long period of no events. It is great to see new faces and regular faces using the space again.”

Abbirose loves colouring so much that she has written her own colouring book, ‘Colours of Unfrozen: Reflecting, Relaxing and Rejoicing’, which is stocked at Grantham Library.

The classes are held every Tuesday between 10.30am and 11.30am. If you would like some more information, drop in or call 01522 782010.