Adults at a day centre have been treated to a live music performance.

Musicians from The Grantham U3A visited adults attending the Grantham Cree Centre, on Aire Road, to perform a variety of songs from the fifties and sixties.

It was the first time that the group has been able to perform for the community since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Musicians from The Grantham U3A visited adults attending Grantham Cree Centre (55541021)

Sue Crawford, manager of Grantham Cree Centre, was delighted with the performance.

She said: “They were absolutely fantastic. It was a wonderful live music experience for our members and we want to say a huge thank you.”

Guitar group leader, Graham Welham, added: “Before the pandemic, the band often performed two to three times a month within the community, including at care homes.

Musicians from The Grantham U3A visited adults attending Grantham Cree Centre (55541018)

"We perform a mixture of rock and roll and blues songs but each performance can be tailored to the audience."

Grantham U3A was formed in 2001 and now has more than 700 members and offers a range of activities for retired people.