An adults only pantomime written by three Grantham friends has proved popular after tickets sold out.

Founded in 2021 by Debby Summers, Kevin Read and Simon Selby, SRS Productions recently performed its first production, Sin-derella.

The show performed from Wednesday, February 23 to Saturday, February 26 at The Guildhall, Grantham.

Cast members and dancers of Sin-derella (55156546)

Sin-derella was strictly for adults, as it told the tale of a virgin girl who has doughy eyes and a lust for the prince.

Debby said: "It was brilliant, we couldn't have wished for anything better.

"The audience every night was responsive and just up for a real giggle; it was a big chance that we were taking, but the fact that they loved it; well we are just all over the moon.

"We never expected it to get to the Guildhall, we just expected to do it in a church hall, then we just decided to got for it.

"We are all on such a high, we have had such an amazing cast which has helped and the Guildhall are brilliant as well."

The production has nine cast members, in addition to eight dancers.

Tickets to the show quickly sold out once they were released.

Debby added: "They sold out so quickly we had to add an extra day.

"We've just been so overwhelmed by it, it's just been an amazing journey."

The Grantham trio are already in talks about their next production, The Jiz of Oz, which they hope to have ready to perform for a similar time next year.