Advent trail around Bottesford will support village primary school

An Advent trail around Bottesford will replace the usual Christmas fund-raising activities for the village primary school this year.

The Friends of Bottesford Primary School are organising the festive Advent trail around Bottesford and surrounding villages. More than 70 houses and businesses will be designing and illuminating a scene in their window or garden, and from December 1 to December 24 new displays will be revealed each day. The scenes will remain on show for all to see every evening until January 1.

Local churches St Mary’s, Bottesford Methodists and Windmill have also created a grand finale for Christmas Eve – a Nativity trail to follow around the village, with a chocolate treat for the first 150 people to show their completed trail maps at Bottesford Village Store.

Maps showing the locations and dates of all the displays will be available to buy from the store at £2.50 each.

For those who can’t make it out and about, photos of the daily reveal will be posted on the Friends' Facebook and Instagram pages. Search for “Bottesford Advent Trail” to follow the pages and keep up to date with all the latest displays.