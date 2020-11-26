The first colourful window of a town centre Advent tour will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Organised by St Wulfram’s, the first window to be lit is at the church, followed on Wednesday by Living Health, in North Parade, and Thursday by Nobody Inn, in North Street.

A window will be lit up on each day of Advent, and they will all remain on show in the evenings until January 6.

An example of an advent window from Chichester (42500371)

Laura Cradduck and husband Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, are behind the project.

Laura said: “We are really excited about seeing the Advent windows revealed and lit up over the next few weeks. We’re so grateful to the town centre businesses and organisations who have got behind this project and put their creative thoughts into planning their windows.

“We really can’t wait to see them all and hope that they will bring a little bit of extra colour and cheer to Grantham through Advent, up to and beyond Christmas Day.”

The project is seen as a positive for local businesses.

Susan Swinburn, secretary of the Grantham Business Club, said: “I think anything at all that we can do to support our local businesses is going to be really worthwhile. Let’s spread some love. We’re a community. I think it’s a brilliant idea.”