An adventurer swam continuously for more than two days and nights in Loch Ness to raise awareness for charity.

Ross Edgley, from Grantham, spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water, swimming around 49 miles in the process in temperatures as low as five degrees Celsius.

The 36-year-old, who was the first to swim 1,780-miles around Great Britain back in 2018, took on the challenge to raise awareness of Scottish kelp seaweed forests and ocean conservation.

Ross Edgley swam for 52 hours continuously in Loch Ness. Credit: JONTY STOREY/PA (59569286)

He finished at Fort Augustus on Friday afternoon, posting a picture of himself in hospital on social media on Saturday morning.

Ross said: "Thank you so much for all the kind messages of support. As you can probably tell the swim didn’t entirely go to plan.

"Will update properly later but wanted to publish a huge post of gratitude to everyone and say a giant thank you to my amazing support team."

Ross Edgley shared this update on his Facebook page after the swim, thanking everyone for their support. (59568881)

His original aim was to swim 100 miles and to set a new world record for the longest ever open swim in tideless water and, although he did not manage this, the attempt may have been the longest open water swim in Loch Ness. This is not yet verified.

Ross said: "It was one of the biggest challenges of my career physically and mentally, but the important purpose behind it really motivated me to push myself as far as I did and I'm so proud to have inspired people to make a difference."

"I wanted to thank everyone for their immense support and in particular the incredible hospitality I have received here in Scotland."

Ross Edgley swam for 52 hours continuously in Loch Ness. Credit: JONTY STOREY/PA (59569289)

"The longer I've been working with Talisker and Parley the more I've learnt about sea kelp and how essential the preservation of these amazing sea kelp forests are."