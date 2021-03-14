An adventurer has spoken to schoolchildren about his travels all over the world using various modes of environmentally-friendly transport.

Dave Cornthwaite spoke by Zoom to children at St Anne’s Primary School in Grantham about his adventures which include travelling across Australia on a skateboard.

Dave gave up his job 15 years ago to hop on the skateboard and cross Australia, covering more than 3,600 miles, and breaking a world record.

Dave Cornthwaite talks to St Anne's Primary School pupils about his adventures. (45129872)

Since then, Dave has set himself a target of using 25 modes of non-motorised transport covering 1,000 miles. He has since travelled down the Mississippi River on a paddle board, kayaked the Murray River in Canada, ridden a tandem bike from Vancouver to Las Vegas and sailed across the Pacific from Mexico to Hawaii.

Among his trips Dave has also swum the Missouri River, travelled in a pedal kayak from Oslo to Helsinki and on a waterbike around the coast of Norway. He has 10 more trips of 1,000 miles or more to complete.

Dave told the St Anne’s pupils that he had decided to say yes more in his life and this has led to a richer more adventurous life.

He says he sees life as a bit of an experiment, and really enjoys the good things that come from saying “yes”. He says he is ‘an adventurous doer’ as well as a community creator, keynote speaker, filmmaker and author.

He runs a community called The YesTribe which revolves around a motto to SayYesMore.

He told the St Anne’s children: “I like to do a full day’s work and feel satisfied. We should all feel satisfied and have fun.

“I decided I needed to say yes more and the first thing I said yes to was a skateboard. I ended up going everywhere on this skateboard.”

As well as focussing on his adventures, Dave now also runs the Big Sky Hideaway, an environmentally-friendly campsite in Lincolnshire.

For more details about Dave's challenges go to his website at davecornthwaite.com/home