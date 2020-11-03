Home   News   Article

Waste disposal tips to continue as before in Grantham during second lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:39, 03 November 2020
 | Updated: 16:11, 03 November 2020

Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lincolnshire will continue to operate as the UK goes into a second national lockdown.

Anyone wishing to use the rubbish tips will still need to book a slot prior to visiting.

The wearing of masks is encouraged by Lincolnshire County Council in waste disposal tips.

Lincolnshire County Council logo (34101913)

The sites permit trailers sized up to 6ft x 4ft x 1.5ft, and if the trailer is overloaded with waste, it will not be accepted.

From Thursday 5 November whilst on site, LCC are advising HWRC visitors to keep their windows closed, unless directed otherwise by site staff.

Also, they continue to advice people to keep space and maintain distance between others using the facilities.

To find out more, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste/book-click-tip-service

