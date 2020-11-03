Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lincolnshire will continue to operate as the UK goes into a second national lockdown.

Anyone wishing to use the rubbish tips will still need to book a slot prior to visiting.

The wearing of masks is encouraged by Lincolnshire County Council in waste disposal tips.

The sites permit trailers sized up to 6ft x 4ft x 1.5ft, and if the trailer is overloaded with waste, it will not be accepted.

From Thursday 5 November whilst on site, LCC are advising HWRC visitors to keep their windows closed, unless directed otherwise by site staff.

Also, they continue to advice people to keep space and maintain distance between others using the facilities.

To find out more, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste/book-click-tip-service