Progress on the building of the new Aldi in Grantham can clearly be seen in an aerial photograph sent in by a Journal reader.

Paul Clark sent in the shot he took with a drone of the supermarket being built on Trent Road, near the junction with Harlaxton Road.

Paul's photograph, taken yesterday (Thursday), shows the large frame of the building already constructed on the site.

An aerial shot of the new Aldi being built off Trent Road, Grantham, taken on September 9, 2021. Photo: Paul Clark (51093113)

The new store is due to open next year, replacing Aldi's existing Grantham store off South Parade.

The new store will have an internal floor area of 1,821 square metres and parking for 155 cars. Access to the store for motorists will be from Trent Road.