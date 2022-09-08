Aerial pictures show extent of crash and delays on A1 near Grantham

Aerial pictures of today's crash on the A1 south of Grantham show the extent of the accident after the road was closed.

A lorry and a car collided on the northbound carriageway between Little Ponton and the A607 at Grantham.

Paul Clark's pictures, taken from a drone, show emergency services attending the scene and traffic building up.

Accident on A1 northbound near Little Ponton, September 8, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (59182310)

One lane has reopened following the crash.

The lorry overturned in the collision. Firefighters and police are on the scene.

Accident on A1 northbound near Little Ponton, September 8, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (59182329)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are on scene at a collision involving a flatbed lorry and a car on the A1. Long tailbacks, please avoid the area. Northbound closed between the B1174 at Little Ponton and the A607."