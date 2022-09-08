Aerial pictures show extent of crash and delays on A1 near Grantham
Published: 14:02, 08 September 2022
| Updated: 14:10, 08 September 2022
Aerial pictures of today's crash on the A1 south of Grantham show the extent of the accident after the road was closed.
A lorry and a car collided on the northbound carriageway between Little Ponton and the A607 at Grantham.
Paul Clark's pictures, taken from a drone, show emergency services attending the scene and traffic building up.
One lane has reopened following the crash.
The lorry overturned in the collision. Firefighters and police are on the scene.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are on scene at a collision involving a flatbed lorry and a car on the A1. Long tailbacks, please avoid the area. Northbound closed between the B1174 at Little Ponton and the A607."