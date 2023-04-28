A recently-awarded aesthetics practice is expanding into a training academy.

Alana Leigh’s Aesthetics, which was recently recognised as a top ten in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for aesthetics, will be running the academy alongside her practice.

She said: “‘I’m incredibly proud of how much the business has grown over the last couple of years and excited to be welcoming my lovely clients, new clients and students through the doors.

“I am extremely thankful for the continued support and all the new clients and students that I can’t wait to meet.”

The practice has moved from Alana’s home to a new premises in 185 New Beacon Road, Grantham.

More information about Alana Leigh’s Aesthetics can be found on her website at www.alanaleighsaesthetics.com.

For more information contact Alana Willett by email at alanaleighsaesthetics@outlook.com or call her on 07828190773.