Plans for a major development of affordable housing in a village have been approved, despite concerns raised by councillors.

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday), an application for 16 affordable homes in Claypole was passed at a South Kesteven District Council planning meeting for a second time.

The proposal had previously been approved back in August, but was brought back in front of councillors after concerns were raised in relation to advice provided by officers at that meeting.

A 3D visualisation of what the affordable housing development in Claypole could look like. (50649075)

As a result, the application was brought back in front of the committee to ensure that no questions would be raised regarding the determination of the application.

The development is set to be built on a 0.6 hectare site to the north of Doddington Lane with properties from Moore Close adjoining the land to the west, and includes a mixture of two-storey semi-detached and short terrace properties, along with two pairs of semi-detached bungalows.

Councillor Paul Wood, whose ward covers Claypole, was against the proposal, raising concerns over the amenities in Claypole to support such a development, as well as questioning the need for a major development of affordable housing in a smaller village such as Claypole.

He said: “Claypole is defined as a smaller village, and yet it has some facilities. Those facilities over the last few years have declined, so it’s not a major service centre.”

“The overall policy of the local plan is to direct major developments to larger villages, and support mixed development. Not proposals for 100 per cent affordable homes in smaller villages.

Coun Wood also raised concerns that the development, which lies outside of the village envelope, was not well-connected to the rest of Claypole and could only be accessed by a single track road.

He noted the Newark urban extension plan for 3,000 houses at Fernwood was around half a mile down the road from Claypole, and included affordable houses.

He added: “Any demand there will be satisfied by the massive development that is already underway at Claypole.”

There were also concerns about the land to the north of the site, towards the village, being developed in the future.

Coun Wood continued: “Regarding the design, you’ve got the road going through it. Now that clearly indicates to me that the site to the north of it, is open to development. So you’ve got to be careful when you approve this.

John Freeman , chair of Claypole Parish Council, raised similar questions regarding the need for affordable homes in Claypole, which he said would be met by the urban extension.

With Claypole not having a GP Surgery, councillors were also concerned about local medical facilities available to residents, with the closest being in Newark or Long Bennington.

Chair of the committee, Coun Helen Crawford brought the motion forward. She said: “It’s very sad when families have to move away from a village because they can’t afford to buy, so they can be near their family. That helps the village grow, with children going to school, and when the village grows, you get to keep your shops, and your pubs.

"We, as a committee, are always crying out for more affordable housing, and here is affordable housing, and not only houses, but we have affordable bungalows. We’re always crying out for bungalows.

“I’m sure that there was as much angst and people against the development that is next door when that wanted to be built, but you’ve coped with it, you’ve survived with it and you've grown.

"Otherwise, I think you wouldn’t have a shop, you wouldn’t have the school. That would’ve all been gone and you would’ve been desolate. You’d have just been houses with nothing else.

“For me, there are people that need the houses and this is a place where they could go.”

The plans were approved with six votes for and three against.