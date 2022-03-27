Afghan refugee speaks of her experience after four months in Grantham

An Afghan refugee now living in Grantham has spoken about her experiences since the Taliban took over her country.

Nasrin Mohammedy has been living with her husband in a Grantham hotel for four months since leaving her country.

Anne Howes, who teaches Nasrin English at the Jubilee Church, said: "While the press at the moment is rightly concerned with the plight of the Ukranian refugees, I think it is important to remind readers of the Journal that this group of refugees are here, in Grantham, and seem to have been forgotten."

Nasrin Mohammedy is now living in Grantham. (55681766)

She added: "Our Afghan refugees are a lovely group, traumatised but ready to restart their lives and work in the UK."

Nasrin spoke of how her world was turned upside down in one day.

Nasrin said: "It's so painful that in one day the achievements of all your life are lost!

"On the morning of Sunday, August 15, 2021, I came out of the house like all the other days, and went to my office without understanding that today is my last work day in my office. However, in those days, every day started with news of the fall of the provinces of the country, I never thought that the republican system in Kabul would fall like this. After I arrived at my office, I needed money, so I went to the nearest bank to see if I could take money amount of my account.

"The bank that I arrived at had a large crowd of people, I told myself I’d better go back to my office today. On the way, I saw people who were afraid and worried and disappointed. All they wanted was to get themselves to the British Army checkpoint. I was concerned with my worry, I told God what happened.

"I went back to my office, then my brother contacted me and said that wherever you are you should come directly home, there is some news that the President has escaped and the Taliban have entered Kabul. I said what are you saying, it is impossible but my brother said just come home immediately. I will speak later.

"With this, I felt that the world is turning around my head. I cannot express the feeling that day, I cannot say in the form of words. It is very painful that all dreams, hopes and achievements of all your life and youth are destroyed in one day. I contacted my colleagues with an urgent message and said they should return to their homes, and I myself changed my route home. There was a strange congestion that day as pandemonium broke out: children, teenagers, young and old people, all attempted to get home earlier.

"Seeing these scenes, I thought to myself, this means that for women good days in Afghanistan are finished and our freedoms have been taken away. After this what will be our right to freedom, what will be our right to work and our right to get an education? When I reached the house, I could not control my heart and I started crying. My mother and my sisters were crying with me this day, like a horrible nightmare in my life, with other Afghan women who will never forget.

"Our job and social situations that I and other women in Afghanistan achieved, we did not easily achieve those situations. We had tried so hard to reach this point, perhaps harder than tens of Afghan men, with different types of discrimination from gender and ethnicity to language and religion. I was a reporter and a supporter of freedom of expression. I was always proud of my profession. I was in love with my job. After many problems during my school and university, I made a life for myself. Although we never had full security, I felt happy with my family and never wanted to leave my country – I wanted to stay and try and develop my country. But my injured country was wounded too severely! The President escaped and all our achievements and hopes were destroyed.

"After these events, I had to leave my country and my family, which is part of my existence. Now for more than four months, I and my husband have been living in one of the hotels in Grantham, England. We are physically here but our whole mind and feeling are in Afghanistan, because our family in Afghanistan has no guarantee of security. At the same time, we must restart all our lives from zero, this is so sad for me!"