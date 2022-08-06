The Grantham Branch of the AFVBC held their annual barbecue at The Green Man in Ropsley.

Earlier in the day (Saturday, July 30) the Grantham Branch of the AFVBC held their annual barbecue at The Green Man in Ropsley., they held their usual breakfast club at The Tollemache Inn in Grantham, which 30 individuals attended. They also held their monthly raffle.

James Hill, an organiser behind the event, said: “The usual suspects at breakfast were in fine spirits and the banter between all was as expected heavily one sided against the RAF (Regiment) and the former Army Catering Corps (ACC).”

Visitors at the Grantham AFBVC barbecue held at The Green Man in Ropsley. (58363949)

Later in the day, at least 50 veterans, service personnel and other invited guests attended the barbecue.

James added: “All three services were well represented and with the beer and with the conversation’s in full flow, everybody was seen to be enjoying themselves.

“The staff at the Green Man were extremely helpful and catered to our needs.

“The outdoor area was very well presented, with us utilising the whole garden area.”

The group will be holding their next function in December which will be their Christmas get together.

This will be held at The Recruiting Sergeant on Saturday, December 17.

If any veterans or current serving personnel would like to attend the AFVBC, they can contact James Hill on 07783 529727 for more information.