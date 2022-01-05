A charity is asking people to keep the spirit of Christmas alive by donating unwanted presents.

Grantham's Age UK store, based in Market Place, is collecting unwanted presents to help raise funds for the charity's vital services and make winter a little brighter for older people.

Winter can be a challenging time of the year, with routine services scaled back over the holiday period and the colder weather making it harder to get about.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

Age UK support services can become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people, such as the charity;s free and confidential advice line and telephone friendship services.

Kim McGettigan, shop manager at Grantham's Age UK shop, said: "It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want.

"As a nation we are more environmentally aware than ever before, so instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Grantham."

The Gift Card & Voucher Association has revealed that each year Brits receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents, equating to more than 119.5 million gifts annually that miss the mark.

Of these unwanted gifts, 22.7 million are sent to the landfill, so instead of letting unwanted items gather dust, donate them to Age UK where they can be sold and loved by someone else.

Age UK asks that people check what items their local shop can and cannot accept, as this can vary in different shops.

It is also important that clothes are clean and of a good quality when they are donated, as missing buttons and stained items are unlikely to be sold.

By donating unwanted gifts, people can also help to reduce waste by letting the Grantham store sell your items rather than leaving them to a landfill.

The Grantham shop is also encouraging people to make their donation worth an extra 25% by signing up to Gift Aid, where by completing a form, Age UK can receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 raised by donations, without costing you a penny.