A Grantham charity shop will be putting the planet first this weekend.

The Age UK shop, in Market Place, alongside the help of their new friends The Wombles, is asking the people of Grantham to donate their unwanted item to the shop.

This is in aid of Global Recycling Day on Saturday, March 18.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

The Wombles are working with Age UK throughout the year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

A spokesperson for Age UK in Grantham said: "Together we hope to inspire people to adopt positive Womble-style behaviour, whether that's by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the charity shops."

Age UK urgently needs good quality donations such as clothing, accessories, gifts, toys, books, household items and shoes.

The charity raises funds to support and provide services for older people.

Global Recycling Day celebrates the importance of recycling.

The spokesperson added: "Donating your unwanted items to Age UK not only helps raise vital funds for the charity's work supporting older people, but helps to reduce waste and landfill.

"So please join us and The Wombles and donate your unwanted items on Global Recycling Day. Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment, you'll also be helping a great cause."