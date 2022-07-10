The Age UK shop in Grantham is calling for more people to join the 2022 challenge to help raise vital funds for older people.

Six months after the Age UK 2022 challenge began, it has now reached its halfway mark of receiving over 1.1 million bags of donations, but there is still more to be done.

By the end of the year, the charity hopes to receive 2.2 million bags of donations and the Age UK shop in Grantham is urging people to continue supporting the appeal so they can reach this goal.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

Kay, who is the shop manager at the Age UK shop in Grantham said: "We are so grateful to the generous community of Grantham and surrounding areas for the amount and variety of donations we have received since Age UK's 2022 challenge launched.

"It's great that we're on track at this halfway mark, but we must not lose momentum and that's why we are asking people to continue to bring us their good-quality, unwanted items.

"With the summer now upon us and many of us putting away our winter wardrobes, there has never been a better time to have a clear out and bag up the items you no longer need.

"Whether it's a winter jumper taking up lots of space, a dress you won't wear again, toys that haven't been played with in years or books that are gathering dust, we will sell them on to be loved again, whilst also raising much-needed money to support older people.

"You'll also be doing your bit for the environment too, as recycling items means that you'll be helping to reduce waste that may otherwise end up in landfill."

With each bag the charity receives, the items will then be sold and the funds raised will go towards services such as Age UK's Advice Line and its telephone friendship services.

The Grantham charity shop is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25% by signing up to Gift Aid.

To do this, simply fill out a form when you drop off your donations, and it means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the Government for every £1 that is raised from the donated goods, and it will not cost you anything.

To find out more about Age UK's telephone friendship services, call their Advice Line free on 0800 169 6565 or visit here.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales that are also joining in the 2022 challenge.