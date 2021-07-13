Councillors have today (Tuesday) agreed with a plan to dump the county's tip booking system.

Members of the environment and economy scrutiny committee gave their approval to a plan to ditch the 'click and tip' scheme that was brought in during the pandemic.

Members of the committee agreed that the system will no longer be needed after the end of social distancing measures.

Lincolnshire County Council. (47441215)

The decision will now need to be signed off by executive councillor for waste and trading standards Daniel McNally.

His decision is due by July 23.