Police have found a man's body in a property in Grantham but are not treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to an address in Walton Gardens, shortly after 3pm on Saturday where the body of a man in his sixties was found.

An air ambulance landed nearby after being called to help assist with the incident.

An air ambulance was called to Walton Gardens in Grantham on Saturday.(43136614)

Police confirmed the circumstances of the man's death were not suspicious and the coroner was informed.

PHOTOS: A Leates via Twitter