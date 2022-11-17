A special award to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was presented to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) crew.

On Friday, November 12, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, presented the crew with their prestigious medals to the crew, which included doctors, paramedics and pilots, after they all continually provide care to people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire in life-threatening incidents every day.

Lt Toby Dennis said: "It has been wonderful to award the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals to such a dedicated team.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew. (60739186)

"The recipients are a rare and wholly deserving type of person. These medals are especially well deserved following the extraordinary resilience and courage of all the crew in treating countless patients during the pandemic."

The Platinum Jubilee medal follows in a long line of other awarding medals to mark previous Royal Jubilees.

After the crew received their medals, LNAA pilot Llewis Ingamells said: "It was an honour to receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal, celebrating our achievements as a crew and commemorating this special occasion."

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer of the LNAA shared her joy and said: "We are so happy to see our amazing doctors, paramedics and pilots included in the Queens Platinum Jubilee medals distribution, and thankful to The Lord Lieutenant, who is also our patron, for awarding the medals.

"Day after day, all our crew members serve our communities, treating patients in extreme life-threatening emergencies."