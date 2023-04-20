An air ambulance attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A607.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on the A607 in Belton at 1.46pm today (Thursday).

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance attended, as well as officers from Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A607.

A police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests had been made and that one male driver had suffered non life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed.

An air ambulance has attended the incident.

The road was closed between the Great Gonerby turn off and the Belton turn off, but reopened at 3.34pm.