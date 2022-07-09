Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Air ambulance lands following three-vehicle collision on A607 west of Harlaxton

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:18, 09 July 2022
 | Updated: 17:33, 09 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An air ambulance was spotted near Harlaxton following a three-vehicle collision.

The A607 was closed earlier today (Saturday) to the west of Harlaxton near Main Road, with emergency services in attendance following a collision.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called at 12.03pm, when they assisted with scene safety and casualty care.

An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862221)
An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862221)
An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862224)
An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862224)
An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862227)
An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862227)

As of 1pm this afternoon, the road was closed.

However, according to AA traffic news, the road is now open with some delays.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE