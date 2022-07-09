Air ambulance lands following three-vehicle collision on A607 west of Harlaxton
Published: 16:18, 09 July 2022
| Updated: 17:33, 09 July 2022
An air ambulance was spotted near Harlaxton following a three-vehicle collision.
The A607 was closed earlier today (Saturday) to the west of Harlaxton near Main Road, with emergency services in attendance following a collision.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called at 12.03pm, when they assisted with scene safety and casualty care.
As of 1pm this afternoon, the road was closed.
However, according to AA traffic news, the road is now open with some delays.