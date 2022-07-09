More news, no ads

An air ambulance was spotted near Harlaxton following a three-vehicle collision.

The A607 was closed earlier today (Saturday) to the west of Harlaxton near Main Road, with emergency services in attendance following a collision.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called at 12.03pm, when they assisted with scene safety and casualty care.

An air ambulance landed near the A607 west of Haralaxton following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862221)

As of 1pm this afternoon, the road was closed.

However, according to AA traffic news, the road is now open with some delays.