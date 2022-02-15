An air ambulance attended a collision over the weekend that saw two people suffer serious injuries.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at Belton Lane, Great Gonerby at 10.42am on Sunday (February 13).

An air ambulance was spotted in a field near to Manthorpe village shortly after the incident, with a reader submitting a video of it landing.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, both in their 70s, suffered serious injuries, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, both in their 60s, suffered minor injuries.

The spokesperson said: "Nobody else was injured in the collision. The road was closed at Downtown and the south end of Belton Lane while emergency services worked, and was reopened just before 4pm."