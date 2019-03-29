Air ambulance lands in Grantham after man's body is found
Published: 12:33, 29 March 2019
| Updated: 13:07, 29 March 2019
An air ambulance landed in Grantham this morning after a man's body was found at an address.
East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 9am.
They sent two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance to a private address in Grantham.
A police spokesperson said: "Incident 81 refers to the sudden death of a man, reported at 9am today in Grantham.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner."
Further details to follow.