Air ambulance lands in Grantham after man's body is found

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 12:33, 29 March 2019
 | Updated: 13:07, 29 March 2019

An air ambulance landed in Grantham this morning after a man's body was found at an address.

East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 9am.

They sent two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance to a private address in Grantham.

A police spokesperson said: "Incident 81 refers to the sudden death of a man, reported at 9am today in Grantham.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner."

Further details to follow.

The air ambulance landed in Grantham this morning. (8149267)
