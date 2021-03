An air ambulance responded to an incident in Grantham this afternoon (Saturday).

The Lincs and Notts air ambulance was seen landing on the Harrowby Lane playing field at approximately 2.30pm.

An eye witness said that it was responding to an incident on nearby Byron Avenue.

Other emergency services were also on the scene.

Photo: R.Mortiss