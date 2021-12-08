The Lincs & Notts air ambulance has landed in Grantham this morning in response to a medical emergency.

The helicopter was seen landing near the play area between Almond Grove and Princess Drive around 9.40am.

The air ambulance landed in Almond Grove. (53587341)

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.38am on December 8 to a medical emergency at a private address in Grantham. We sent a paramedic in a car, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance and are currently still on scene.”

The Journal was sent a picture of the air ambulance by Amy Clark who lives nearby.