Air ambulance responds to medical emergency in Grantham
Published: 10:38, 08 December 2021
| Updated: 11:12, 08 December 2021
The Lincs & Notts air ambulance has landed in Grantham this morning in response to a medical emergency.
The helicopter was seen landing near the play area between Almond Grove and Princess Drive around 9.40am.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.38am on December 8 to a medical emergency at a private address in Grantham. We sent a paramedic in a car, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance and are currently still on scene.”
The Journal was sent a picture of the air ambulance by Amy Clark who lives nearby.