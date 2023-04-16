A life-saving charity had a particularly busy Easter, responding to over 30 emergency calls.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responded to 31 call-outs between Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.

It took flight for 17 missions in the helicopter and another 15 with the critical care cars.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responded to 31 incidents over Easter. Stock image

The crew, who are called to life-threatening emergencies, attended seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents and six assaults, including a stabbing.

Pilots, doctors and paramedics responded to 11 emergencies at night including a road traffic collision in Lincolnshire, where the helicopter arrived on scene within 15 minutes of leaving the HQ in Lincoln.

The team, supported by other emergency services, gave life-saving treatment to a patient before flying them to the nearest major trauma centre.

Head of operations, Chris Bailey said: “Our crew were on standby throughout the whole of the holiday period ready to react and help where needed. This is the busiest Easter in our 30-year history.”

The critical care car dedicated to Nottinghamshire was dispatched eight times over the four days.

The crew were called to a location in North Nottinghamshire to treat a patient who had been stabbed in the chest, and following treatment on scene, the patient was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

Chris added: “Our teams respond every day of the year, day and night thanks to the generous support of people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

“We are a charity and receive no regular direct funding from the Government. It is thanks to the people who donate and volunteer for us that we are able to keep our helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational, serving all communities in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”