Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Air ambulance responds to medical emergency in Bottesford

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:52, 09 February 2022
 | Updated: 10:53, 09 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The air ambulance was among emergency services which responded to a medical emergency in Bottesford yesterday.

The air ambulance landed near Bottesford Primary School after the emergency was reported at 2.20pm

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) received a call to say there was an emergency at a private address in the village.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (43965823)
Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (43965823)

A spokesperson for EMAS said: "We received a call at 2.20pm on February 8 to a private address in Bottesford. The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

“One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham via crewed ambulance.”

Grantham Health Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE