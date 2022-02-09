The air ambulance was among emergency services which responded to a medical emergency in Bottesford yesterday.

The air ambulance landed near Bottesford Primary School after the emergency was reported at 2.20pm

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) received a call to say there was an emergency at a private address in the village.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (43965823)

A spokesperson for EMAS said: "We received a call at 2.20pm on February 8 to a private address in Bottesford. The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

“One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham via crewed ambulance.”