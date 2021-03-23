Air ambulance scrambled to two incidents in Grantham
The air ambulance attended two separate incidents in Grantham over the weekend.
The emergency services were called to an address in Grantham on Saturday afternoon after reports of a medical emergency.
The Lincs and Notts air ambulance was seen landing on the Harrowby Lane playing field at approximately 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Air Service (EMAS) said: "We received a call at 1.58pm on 20 March to a private address in Grantham.
"We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and two double-crewed ambulance.
"The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital via double-crewed ambulance."
The incident was one of two jobs the crew attended in Grantham on Saturday.
Earlier that day, the air ambulance were also called to a private address in Gonerby Hill Foot.
A spokesperson for EMAS said: "We received a call at 10.16am on 20 March.
"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a LIVES community first responder and two double-crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”