Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service has declared 2021 the busiest year in the charity's history.

On top of responding to emergencies, the service moved to a new headquarters and upgraded its helicopter, the charity hasn't had much chance to stand still.

More than 1,400 missions were responded to throughout 2021, compared to 1,095 in 2020 and 877 in 2019.

CEO, Karen Jobling, said: "Just like many other charities, we went into 2021 not knowing what to expect.

"We had projects that were underway before the first lockdown so we had to dig in and keep going on those fronts, keeping in mind that they were all foundations for the future of the charity.

"This is what has enabled us to reach more patients this year."

Due to an anticipated surge in Lincolnshire visitors over the summer, a second helicopter was used to help the charity with the busiest summer it has ever had.

Throughout the year the service has been joined by more highly skilled doctors and paramedics, with some travelling from as far as Aberdeen, Kent and Lisbon to be a part of the team.

By September crews could respond to calls day and night through using the helicopter and critical care cars.

The charity also moved into a new purpose-built headquarters in Lincoln, which was officially opened in September by HRH The Earl of Wessex.

The clinical and aviation operation was formerly based at RAF Waddington with staff at Bracebridge Heath, but the new headquarters means that for the first time everyone can be under the same roof.

Karen said: "Our crews continue to be out there and, just like their NHS colleagues, they are dealing with the added pressure and complexity the spread of Covid brings.

"The only difference is that we are there purely because of the generous donations we receive from our communities."

The service has also introduced blood plasma to the service, as whilst they already carried blood, the plasma can be integral to care at a traumatic incident as it is the component of blood that helps it to clot.

Karen added: "We are so pleased that we have been able to be there for more patients in 2021. Of course, with each mission costing on average £3,500, it comes at a cost.

"It is only because of the generosity of our supporters that more patients have been helped by a crew with the highest skills and standards in pre-hospital care; everyone here at LNAA would like to send all of our wonderful supporters our whole-hearted thanks."

