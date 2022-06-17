Air ambulance spotted over Grantham following collision on A607 Harlaxton Road
Published: 17:17, 17 June 2022
| Updated: 17:19, 17 June 2022
An air ambulance has been spotted after a collision in Grantham, but eye witnesses say it has not landed.
Earlier today (Friday), a road traffic collision was reported on Harlaxton Road, with one car leaving the road.
Emergency services attended the scene, and an air ambulance was spotted above Grantham. An eye witness said that the air ambulance had not landed.
As of 4.15pm, traffic was being redirected away from the site of the collision, with one witness saying "it looked like quite a serious crash".
However, as of 4.30pm the road is now open again.