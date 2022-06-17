An air ambulance has been spotted after a collision in Grantham, but eye witnesses say it has not landed.

Earlier today (Friday), a road traffic collision was reported on Harlaxton Road, with one car leaving the road.

Emergency services attended the scene, and an air ambulance was spotted above Grantham. An eye witness said that the air ambulance had not landed.

The collision took place on Harlaxton Road. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57400027)

As of 4.15pm, traffic was being redirected away from the site of the collision, with one witness saying "it looked like quite a serious crash".

An air ambulance was spotted. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57400024)

However, as of 4.30pm the road is now open again.