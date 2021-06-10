A new batch of recruits is being sought by the town’s Royal Air Force air cadets as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The town’s squadron is one of the original 50 ‘founder’ units, allowing the cadets to proudly wear a ‘47F’ badge on their uniforms. In lockdown, the squadron continued to function with weekly online sessions and has recently returned to face to face activities.

Anyone between school years 8 and 13 (aged 12 to 17) is welcome to join and an initial introduction and information night for parents and prospective recruits is being held online on Thursday, June 24, with the new intake to start face to face sessions shortly afterwards.

Cadets, staff and visiting dignitaries celebrate the last passing out parade for new Grantham air cadet recruits in March 2020. (48066723)

The air cadets offer a wide range of activities including flying, camping, sports, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, team leading and academic study. Cadets can work their way through the various courses and classifications to gain nationally recognised qualifications.

Officer Commanding Flight Lieutenant Andy Cutts said: “It’s been fantastic to return to face to face sessions with our enthusiastic cadets and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort of recruits. We would also welcome back any former cadets who have not yet returned after our enforced break and may have lost touch with us. As we are very limited as to the number of visitors we can accommodate on the squadron at the moment, we would ask that parents attend the online evening in the first instance.”

For further details and to secure a place for the introduction night, email adj.47@rafac.mod.gov.uk or search for 47F Grantham ATC on Facebook.