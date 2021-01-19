Supermarket giant Aldi is giving its staff a New Year treat in the form of a pay rise and increasing minimum hourly rates.

All of Aldi’s 30,000 store assistants, including those at the Grantham store on South Parade, will benefit from the pay rise, with Aldi paying a minimum hourly rate of £9.55 nationally, up from £9.40.

The new rates of pay are also boosted by the fact Aldi pays for breaks taken during shifts.

The new minimum hourly rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.50 an hour nationally.

These changes mean that Aldi store colleagues across the UK will earn a minimum of £0.83 more per hour than the current National Living Wage, and £2.35 more an hour if they work within the M25.

The pay rise follows bonuses that were awarded to store colleagues in April and December 2020, in recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: “I want to express my sincere thanks to every single Aldi colleague who stepped up when it mattered and helped us succeed in our most important mission of all – feeding the nation. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day. It has never been more important to ensure that our colleagues are rewarded fully for their immense contribution during a challenging period for everyone.”

Aldi now has more than 900 stores throughout the UK and is working towards a long-term target of 1,200 stores by 2025.

To support this growth, Aldi is recruiting more than 4,000 store-level positions this year.