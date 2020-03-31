Aldi is lifting some of the restrictions imposed on its products today as stock availability improves.

Until now, customers have been limited to only four items per product each as shelves were stripped by bulk buyers.

The supermarket will lift restrictions on many of its products from today

But bosses say today's move will make it easier for people to shop for those who are vulnerable and self-isolating.

From today, customers will only be restricted to four per customer on antibacterial wipes, hand wash and soap, shower gel, bleach, toilet roll, kitchen towels, tissues, nappies, pasta, canned tomatoes, canned beans and sausages, part baked bread, and alcohol.

Hand sanitiser gel, UHT milk, and baby formula are still be limited to two per customer.

