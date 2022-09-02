The gardens of Grantham House played host to a performance of Alice in Wonderland to raise money to support a church.

The performance took place last night (September 1) to raise money for St Wulfram's Church.

The open air event was run by Folksy Theatre.

Alice in Wonderland was performed at Grantham House. (59054915)

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "The weather and setting made a glorious backdrop to a great family show.

"Although we only had around 40 people in the audience, the cast said that the audience was one of the best they’d performed to, as they were engaged and participated throughout."

The team at Grantham House is hoping to put on more outside theatre next summer.