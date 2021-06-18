Everyone aged 18 and over is able to book their Covid-19 vaccine in England from today (Friday, June 18).

Health scretary Matt Hancock hailed the vaccination programme “an incredible achievement” as he made the announcement during a speech earlier this week.

It comes as the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE) shows that Covid-19 case rates in all regions of England are continuing to increase.

Covid-19 vaccine vial. Picture: Adobe Stock.

PHE said case rates in England among all age groups are continuing to rise and the highest rate is among 20 to 29-year-olds, with 195.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 13, up week-on-week from 123.6.

This is also the age group to see the biggest week-on-week increase.

The second highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, up from 100.3 to 143.3, while for people aged 60 and over the rate is 14.3, up slightly from 10.6.

Figures released by Public Health England yesterday afternoon show that a total of 72,891,861 vaccinations have been administered in the UK with 80.1 per cent of people receiving their first vaccine and 58.2 per cent having also had their second jab.