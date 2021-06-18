All adults in England can book Covid-19 vaccine from today
Everyone aged 18 and over is able to book their Covid-19 vaccine in England from today (Friday, June 18).
Health scretary Matt Hancock hailed the vaccination programme “an incredible achievement” as he made the announcement during a speech earlier this week.
It comes as the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE) shows that Covid-19 case rates in all regions of England are continuing to increase.
PHE said case rates in England among all age groups are continuing to rise and the highest rate is among 20 to 29-year-olds, with 195.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 13, up week-on-week from 123.6.
This is also the age group to see the biggest week-on-week increase.
The second highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, up from 100.3 to 143.3, while for people aged 60 and over the rate is 14.3, up slightly from 10.6.
Figures released by Public Health England yesterday afternoon show that a total of 72,891,861 vaccinations have been administered in the UK with 80.1 per cent of people receiving their first vaccine and 58.2 per cent having also had their second jab.