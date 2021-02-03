All care home residents over the age of 65 have been offered a COVID-19 vaccination say health bosses.

Lincolnshire's NHS has met the first of the national target dates in the vaccination programme and has protected the highest percentage of its care home residents across the Midlands region.

GP Dr Sunil Hindocha said: "This is a magnificent achievement by our primary care teams throughout Lincolnshire, working alongside Lincolnshire County Council, our social care and voluntary sector colleagues and many more to protect the most vulnerable in the county.”

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre is being used as a vaccination site. (22906592)

Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of Lincolnshire Care Association said it was challenging to reach the 202 eligible care homes. She said: "We have 40% more care homes to visit than some of our neighbouring counties, and they are located across an area than covers 40% of the East Midlands alone, so this is a significant milestone for the people of Lincolnshire, and one that is so important.”