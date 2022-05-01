We all want to see our children and young people have a happy and safe start to their lives, and go on to be well-adjusted adults, says leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Councillor Martin Hill.

Of course, most parents are able to do this, some may need support to help them achieve this, and sadly, a small amount of children will need others to provide that care.

At the county council we have a great track record of providing outstanding children’s services in Lincolnshire, and our continued hard work has really positive impacts on the lives of Lincolnshire children and their families.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

A visit by Ofsted inspectors praised the council for ensuring families receive the right help at the right time, with a clear focus on the needs of the children. This has led to a strong focus on reducing risk faced by children and improving their chances in life.

They also spoke positively about the tailored support provided to those children on the edge of entering care. This multidisciplinary team, including mental health services, education mentors and youth offending officers, focuses on restoring family relationships and working towards a positive future.

This is a ringing endorsement for the hard-working staff who ensure children, young people and their families receive the services they need.

Our continued investment in schools for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities has already delivered a new school, alongside improvements at existing sites, creating additional places and better facilities.

Recently, we completed a new extension to The Willoughby Academy in Bourne, which is set to be officially opened in early May. The new building incorporates new classrooms and hygiene suites, along with a dining hall and nurse and physio spaces. In addition, pupils can enjoy extensively remodelled outdoor play areas, while the school’s car park has also been extended. I’m sure these improvements will be of great benefit to both current pupils and those of the future.

The council has also earmarked £1.5m for the creation of two new children’s homes in the county, providing residential care for 12 to 18-year-olds with an emphasis on creating a domestic and homely environment for them.

I’m delighted that our recent primary schools admissions process saw 99 per cent of children offered a place at one of their preferred schools this year.

We also work closely with childcare providers to ensure there are sufficient childcare places for working parents, parents studying or training, and for disabled children. As part of this process, we’re asking parents to complete a short survey to help the authority assess the need for childcare places across the county. The information provided helps us identify any gaps in local provision.

Please take the time to share your views, so we can ensure the childcare sector meets local needs. The survey runs from April 25 to May 6 and can be found online at lincolnshire.gov.uk/letstalk