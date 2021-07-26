Grantham’s popular carnival is almost upon us and organisers say it’s going to be a fun-packed event.

Wyndham Park will be the stage for two days of attractions and music over the weekend of July 31 and August 1.

Roy Wright, chairman of the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said they are over the moon that the event can go ahead as planned.

He said: “We have put our heart and soul into the carnival as usual and are just delighted that all local people will be able to get out and enjoy a bumper weekend of activities.

“After what everyone has been through over the last 18 months it has never been more important that we get out and enjoy ourselves. It’s the first chance for the public to have a weekend of freedom and most of the events are free.”

This year’s carnival will feature all the unusual attractions including fairground rides, stalls, an entertainment arena featuring the Paws for Thoughts Canine Display Team and Dangerous Steve, who will showcase death-defying stunts – including a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale.

There will also be demonstrations by Grantham School of Dancing and the Beth Cresswell School of Dance and on Saturday evening there will be a disco in the bar.

On Sunday (August 1) the same attractions will be available except in the arena which will host a ‘Thank You NHS’ concert, organised by Grantham Rotarian Barry Phillips and supported by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group.

The concert, between 11.15pm and 6pm, will honour NHS heroes and key workers who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

The line-up includes well-known names Premier Cru, Dunne and Rusted, Fireflies, The System, Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson.

Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory will be just a couple of the anthems sung during the finale by The Winter Singers who have performed all around the country and in Germany.

Roy said he wanted to end the event with a roaring send off. He said: “We have 500 flags so everyone can wave along to their favourite anthems. It will be a fantastic end to the event.”

The usual classic car show will go ahead on Saturday only from 10am but in the top field of the park this year instead of in Queen Elizabeth Park, and vintage fire engines will be on show in the park, courtesy of Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

A refreshments marquee will be set up offering hot and cold drinks, snacks and cakes at one end and a bar at the other.

The carnival, which opens at 11am on Saturday and Sunday, is supported by South Kesteven District Council.