A range of spooky activities will be available in the Grantham area to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

Outdoor events will be held in Wyndham Park and at Belvoir Castle, while the annual Halloween Dance returns to Grantham College after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A Halloween trail, spooky goings on, themed music and a fancy dress competition are all on offer at Wyndham Park for the Spooktacular on October 31.

Grantham College Performing Arts students will be presenting the brand new Halloween trail, which will be open from 11.00am until 3.00pm, split into four hour long sessions with capacity for 60 entries.

Each child will need to register ahead of the day to get their trail sheet and a sweetie reward, with the fancy dress competition to be judged at 1.30pm at the visitor centre.

Tickets cost £2.50 per child and are available at the box office (01476 406158) and online: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/halloween-spooktacular-in-wyndham-park

Belvoir Castle is also hosting a family friendly Halloween trail until Sunday.

The trail features spooky activities and mysteries to solve, plus a trick or treat trail at the Engine Yard.

Jump Revolution, based in Springfield Business Park, will host two Halloween discos tonight, starting with the family toddler Halloween jump disco from 4:00pm until 5:00pm, followed by the open jump Halloween disco between 5.00pm and 6.00pm.

On Saturday night, the 22nd edition of the Halloween Dance will take place at the Grantham College Refectory.

Three live music acts will be on show, including Glenn Darren & The Krew Katz, Aron Fender and Paula B, with mainly rock and roll music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s on offer.

Doors open from 7.00pm and the show begins from 7.45pm, running until midnight.

A raffle will also be held in aid of the Cree Centre, with hot food and a bar available to guests.

To find out more or to buy tickets, which cost £10 each, contact Malcolm Broughton on 01476 573903 or Robin Dickinson on 07719705302.