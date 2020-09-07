Home   News   Article

All Year 7 pupils of King's School in Grantham sent home after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:44, 07 September 2020
 | Updated: 14:08, 07 September 2020

A whole year group at a Grantham school is being sent home today (Monday) after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff at King's School are asking parents of all Year 7 boys to collect them immediately.

After consulting with Public Health England, the grammar school is asking all pupils in the year group to self-isolate for 14 days, and they will not be allowed to return to the school until after that period.

King's School, Grantham (40891188)

It comes as thousands of schoolchildren return to their classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

We spoke to local headteachers last week to find out their feelings on reopening, and how they were prepared.

More as we have it.

