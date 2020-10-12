A whole year group of pupils at a Grantham school have been told to stay at home today after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

All Year 8 students at King’s School have been instructed not to attend the school today.

The school says a Year 8 student has tested positive for Covid-19.

The King's School, Grantham. (42642844)

A spokesperson for the school said: "The students will receive their lessons via Teams today whilst advice and guidance is awaited from the regional health protection team.Further information will be available once this advice has been received."

Last month, all Year 7 pupils at King's were told to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.