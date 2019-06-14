All you need to know about Grantham Carnival
The theme of this year’s Grantham Carnival is Mardi Gras – so think colour, think glitter and think sparkle.
Floats, bands and civic dignitaries will make up the traditional parade through the town centre.
The parade leaves Market Place at noon tomorrow (Saturday), turning right into High Street. It moves on to St Peter’s Hill, turns into St Catherine’s Road and goes on into Sandon Road and Hill Avenue and into the park, where trophies are presented to the parade float winners.
The parade kick-starts the carnival festivities as it arrives in the park.
Two days of family fun follow, from fairground rides and arena acts to have-a-go activities and stalls to shop at.
Taking part in the parade this year are:
- ACF
- Barnados
- Beth Cresswell School Of Dance Students
- Beth Cresswell School Of Dance Zumba Queens
- Franco’s Ices
- Grantham and District Scouting Association
- Grantham EV Group
- Grantham School of Dancing
- Heritage Care
- Isaac Newton Primary School
- Kesteven Rugby Club
- Lincolnshire Fire Aid &Amp; Friends
- Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
- Manthorpe Pre-School Playgroup
- Steam Traction Engine
- Tess
- Lincs FM
- The Harrowby/National Academies Trust
- Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band
- Caribbean Steel Band
- Mayor of Grantham Councillor Adam Stokes with escort provided by the Grantham and District Scout Association
The carnival is organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group with sponsorship from South Kesteven District Council. Supporters include the Grantham Journal, Colas Ltd, Lincolnshire Fire Aid, Limesquare, Grantham Caravans, RotarySwimarathon, Raynet emergency radio communicaitons and Jeff Dixon Gas, Plumbing and Electrical Services.
Displays, stall and catering
- 8th Harrowby Scout Group
- ACF display area
- Army display and recruitment unit
- Barnados
- Grantham Carnival and Events Group tea tent for hot and cold drinks and snacks
- Community Books Ltd
- Cooler’s Bar
- Crohn’s and Colitis UK
- Discover South Kesteven (Saturday)
- Elixi’air Glitter and Ink Body Art
- Franco’s Ices
- Gales Refreshments
- Gourmazin Catering
- Grantham Disabled Children Society (Saturday)
- Grantham and District Mencap (Saturday)
- Grantham EV Group (Saturday)
- Grantham School of Dancing (Saturday)
- Grantham Seventh-day Adventist Church
- Grantham Town Supporter’s Club (Saturday)
- Gregory House OSJCT (Saturday)
- GTS First Aiders
- Kesteven Rugby Club
- Kicking Tots (Saturday)
- Lincolnshire Fire Aid and friends
- Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
- LIVES
- Lost Sheep Shop
- Madame Crepe
- Mobile Donut Company
- Pantry Catering
- RAFA (Saturday)
- Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal
- Rutland Fun Quads
- Say Aloe To Healthy Living
- Stepping Stones Nursery (Saturday)
- Tess (Saturday)
- Tutor Doctor Grantham
- Sweets and Treats
- Utility Warehouse – The Discount Club
- Wyndham Park Team (Saturday)
- Fun fair and inflatables, by P&M Amusements
