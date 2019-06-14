All you need to know about Grantham Carnival

The theme of this year’s Grantham Carnival is Mardi Gras – so think colour, think glitter and think sparkle.

Floats, bands and civic dignitaries will make up the traditional parade through the town centre.

The parade leaves Market Place at noon tomorrow (Saturday), turning right into High Street. It moves on to St Peter’s Hill, turns into St Catherine’s Road and goes on into Sandon Road and Hill Avenue and into the park, where trophies are presented to the parade float winners.

Youngsters took part in the parade wearing some great costumes. (2574764)

The parade kick-starts the carnival festivities as it arrives in the park.

Two days of family fun follow, from fairground rides and arena acts to have-a-go activities and stalls to shop at.

Taking part in the parade this year are:

ACF

Barnados

Beth Cresswell School Of Dance Students

Beth Cresswell School Of Dance Zumba Queens

Franco’s Ices

Grantham and District Scouting Association

Grantham EV Group

Grantham School of Dancing

Heritage Care

Isaac Newton Primary School

Kesteven Rugby Club

Lincolnshire Fire Aid &Amp; Friends

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Manthorpe Pre-School Playgroup

Steam Traction Engine

Tess

Lincs FM

The Harrowby/National Academies Trust

Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band

Caribbean Steel Band

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Adam Stokes with escort provided by the Grantham and District Scout Association

The carnival is organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group with sponsorship from South Kesteven District Council. Supporters include the Grantham Journal, Colas Ltd, Lincolnshire Fire Aid, Limesquare, Grantham Caravans, RotarySwimarathon, Raynet emergency radio communicaitons and Jeff Dixon Gas, Plumbing and Electrical Services.

Isaac Newton primary School in the Grantham Carnival parade. (2606355)

Displays, stall and catering