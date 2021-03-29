Lockdown restrictions are being eased today (Monday, March 29) with groups of up to six now able to meet outside and some organised sport able to resume.

Groups of up to six people from any number of households or a group of any size from up to two households are now allowed to gather in parks and gardens with social distancing.

All outdoor activities for children and parent groups are allowed to meet from today under the latest stage of the Prime Minister's roadmap.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts can also reopen, with organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – able to return.

The Government’s “stay at home” order will end, with messaging moving to “stay local”, but people will be asked to continue to work from home where possible and overseas travel will remain banned.

Unfortunately there are still a large number of restrictions in England, most notably that people are still not allowed to socialise indoors outside their households or support bubbles.

The Prime Minister’s plan for recovery, subject to the four tests being met (44598694)

Non-essential retail and hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants will also remain closed, but takeaway food is still permitted.

Police have warned that large gatherings will remain unlawful and officers will continue to respond quickly to ones which pose a serious risk to public health including large house parties or illegal raves.

From April 12 at the earliest, shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will be allowed to reopen.

Most outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks can reopen, although wider social distancing rules will still apply to prevent indoor mixing between different households.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will also be opened but for use by people on their own or in household groups.

Funerals can continue with up to 30 people, and the numbers able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise from six to 15.

From no earlier than May 17, most social contact rules outside will be lifted although gatherings of more than 30 will remain illegal.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply – although the Government has said it will keep under review whether it is safe to increase this.

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also reopen.

Limited crowds will also be allowed at sporting events.

All remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted from June 21, allowing for larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.