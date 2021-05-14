A complaint alleging that a Grantham councillor had failed to properly declare his interests has been dismissed.

South Kesteven District Council says no action will be taken following the claim made against its cabinet member for finance and resources, Councillor Adam Stokes.

The allegation that Coun Stokes, a Conservative, had failed to properly declare his connections with two private companies was made last week by the Grantham and Stamford Labour Party.

Adam Stokes (46585876)

Coun Stokes said: “I am grateful that this matter has been dealt with quickly and efficiently. I was never in any doubt that the complaint was completely without foundation.”

Coun Stokes is a director of council-owned LeisureSK Ltd and it was claimed two private companies, of which he is a director, could benefit financially from money distributed by LeisureSK.

SKDC, in line with procedure, looked into the claims and established that:

Coun Stokes has declared on his register of interests that he is a director of the two companies. As he is not a paid director, his declaration goes beyond what is required.

Coun Stokes receives no dividends from his shareholdings in the companies, which are of no personal financial value to him.

Coun Stokes is a non-remunerated director of LeisureSK Ltd.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “There has been no breach of the Council Code of Conduct and the complaint has not been upheld.”

Coun Stokes represents Grantham Springfield ward on SKDC and Grantham South on Lincolnshire County Council, a seat which he retained at last week's local elections.