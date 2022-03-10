Alleged murder took place on land that feuding Long Bennington brothers contested, Lincoln Crown Court hears
Published: 16:31, 10 March 2022
| Updated: 16:32, 10 March 2022
Closing arguments in a murder trial will be heard on Monday.
Today Lincoln Crown Court heard character references for Terence Hardy, who denies murder, and evidence from his father-in-law Stuart Gray senior, who denies manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
Dean Gray, 46, died in hospital days after the incident at Fairfield Motors on Main Road, Long Bennington, on August 11 last year.