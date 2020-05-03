Allington residents decorate village railings to boost positivity amid lockdown

Residents have been decorating their village railings with a variety of artwork to add colour and positivity.

Neighbours in Allington have been showing off their creative sides by creating poetry, painting, photography, words of encouragement, messages, quotes and rainbows to display on the railings outside the village store.

Will Allen, store owner, came up with the idea of the ‘cultural exchange’ to bring a bit of positivity to the village amid lockdown.